13-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by two cars in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A teenager suffered major injuries after being hit by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene, in the Rancho Cordova area, authorities said Wednesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of International and Zinfandel drives. The victim, identified by the sheriff's office as a 13-year-old girl, was hit while crossing the street, but it was not clear if she was in or out of a crosswalk.

One vehicle stayed at the scene following the collision.

Though the victim's injuries were described as major, authorities said they were not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office says the case remains under investigation.