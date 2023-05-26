Rancho Cordova food locker expands to veterans

RANCHO CORDOVA – A Rancho Cordova food locker is expanding services to meet the needs of those who served our country.

The food locker is a lifeline for those in need, providing staples to 2,500 people each week through a drive-up service several days a week.

They serve the community, and now they are serving those who have served us.

"It's really part of our service in terms of giving people access to food. If you can't get to us, we're going to get to you," said director Carrie Johnson.

Johnson says the Veterans of America Transitional Housing Project reached out to them. It was a good fit.

"Because those are veterans that are recently homeless and now they have finally gone into their own place, but groceries are a big expense – and a lot don't have transportation and couldn't get to us," Johnson said.

A call to duty for veterans like Ross Johnson, who is on the food locker's board.

"I just enjoy doing it. There's a lot of joy in bringing it," he said. "Because if we all work together to try to empower each other, we're taught to help each other – not only veterans."

This Vietnam vet who fought in the Tet Offensive now fighting a different fight: Helping his fellow service members stay off the streets.

"This is a three-day weekend [is a] great time to bring food to them," Ross said.

Dropping off groceries is both a duty and honor, says Johnson.

"My son is in the Navy currently and we talk a lot about what veterans have gone through and the amount of sacrifice they have made for our country, so our ability to help them out is really important to us," Carrie said.

There is no extra funding for this service, so they are asking the public for help funding the expansion and the gas and staffing to provide the service. To find out how you can give or volunteer, head to the Rancho Cordova Food Locker's website.