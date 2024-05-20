Rancho Cordova moves one step closer to gaining Amazon warehouse

Here's where a new Amazon warehouse may come to Sacramento County

RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County community is inching closer toward having an Amazon warehouse distribution center.

Amazon recently purchased 84 acres near the Rio Del Oro community in Rancho Cordova.

"What can I say? I mean, I don't really want to live in an industrial area but it is what it is," said Frances Rainey, a Rio Del Oro resident.

Frances and her husband, Michael, moved into their home about six months ago.

"A little Amazon distribution center? Fine with me. We don't have a railhead so there's going to be a lot of trucks," Michael Rainey said.

The warehouse would be nearly 630,000 square feet with 132 docks, according to Maria Kniestedt, a spokesperson for the City of Rancho Cordova.

She also said that the project went through a major design review in 2022 and was approved by the city council in March of that year.

"With all of the trucks, they're cleaning up their exhausts so hopefully it won't be too bad on us," Michael Rainey said.

Chris Diven lives across the street and said the uptick in traffic is a concern. He said they already deal with noise being next to other warehouses and current construction on new homes.

"I commute most days of the week to downtown so yeah, traffic is a concern. Being up here, I feel like I'm a little better off than people that live down Sunrise further," Diven said.

The 84 acres are within the Rio Del Oro master plan and would be on the city's east side. Overall, neighbors said they hope this will be a positive thing for their community.

"It will be a lot of jobs. I think that will be very positive. It will increase the traffic, I imagine, quite a bit," Frances Rainey said.

Kniestedt also said design improvement plans and a building permit for this site are still pending.

We reached out to Amazon for comment, and a company spokesperson gave the following statement, saying construction could begin soon:

"This project has been part of our operation plans and we're thrilled to move into the next phase of planning, with construction kicking off in a few months. More to come as we have more details to share."

Last month in California's Central Valley, Amazon suspended its PrimeAir drone delivery service in the San Joaquin County community of Lockeford. That site at the time was one of two in the world offering PrimeAir.