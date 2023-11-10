Rancho Calaveras family home destroyed in fire

RANCHO CALAVERAS - A home and two vehicles were destroyed in a fire Thursday night in the Rancho Calaveras area, the Calaveras Consolidated Fire said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the two-story split-level home and two vehicles fully involved. They said the fire also spread to nearby vegetation.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire

The family of four made it out of the home safely, but crews said the family's three dogs are missing.

Crews were at the scene throughout the night and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rancho Calaveras is about 63 miles southeast of Sacramento.