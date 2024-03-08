As Ramadan nears, one Muslim woman in Elk Grove copes with loss of relatives in Gaza bombings

Elk Grove Muslim woman copes with heavy loss from Gaza war as Ramadan nears

ELK GROVE — Muslims around the world are preparing to observe Ramadan.

The religious holiday is a time for fasting and self-reflection, but for families directly impacted by the ongoing war in Gaza, the holiday will have a different meaning.

One Palestinian woman in Elk Grove is coping with a heavy loss.

As Nawal Hassouneh poured a hot cup of cardamom tea, she admitted that her heart was heavy. She showed us photos of family members, including a young boy, killed during airstrikes in Gaza last October.

"They weren't a part of anything," Hassouneh said. "I mean, what did Omar do? He was 8 years old. So, you know, it's just so senseless, you know?"

She's still processing her grief after losing "so much in so little time," and like many in the Muslim community, she's finding it difficult to celebrate the joyous holiday.

"There's a heavy mood in the air compared to previous years," Hassouneh said. "So we are entering Ramadan on a much darker note."

While Hassouneh stays on top of the news coming out of Gaza and appreciates what she has in life, she knows this holiday will have long-lasting effects.

"I think this Ramadan is going to be more spiritual," she said. "It's going to be one where we understand the meaning of it all."

Ramadan begins this Sunday at sunset.