Rain posing problems for those living in the Mosquito Fire burn scar

FORESTHILL - Mosquito fire evacuees are slowly returning home as rain helps put an end to the wildfire, but what's next for neighbors?

Parts of Placer and El Dorado Counties scorched by the Mosquito fire are now drenched with water

"This is the first big heavy rain," says Linda Hoffman, who's been evacuated from the Mosquito fire for nearly two weeks ago and has finally learned her Foresthill home was untouched by the blaze.

"A lot of mixed emotions. I'm happy for myself and my kids because I have something to go back home to," says Hoffman.

Though crews saved Foresthill from fire, heavy rain is posing another problem for neighbors and experts say the concern could last for months.

"You can get mudslides and landslides pretty easily," says Jay Lund, a professor of environmental engineering at UC Davis.

"It's very common after a wildfire particularly up in the mountains and the steeper areas," said Lund, who explains the potential for mudslides depends on the terrain and weakened soil.

"When it rains and the hill slopes get heavier if they don't have a canopy of vegetation to slow that water down and to hold some of the soil together, then that heavier soil becomes more prone to moving downhill," said Lund.

"Some people are going to have to worry about it after this rain right here," said Foresthill neighbor Paul McCauley, who's back in Foresthill hoping for a fast and full recovery for the community.

"It doesn't look like there's anything wrong with it I'm happy," said McCauley.

UC Davis environmental engineer Jay Lund says there's another issue caused by the rain – hazardous material burned up in the fire could be pushed into the water supply. Professor Lund says it's likely local water agencies are already aware of this potential and monitoring the problem.