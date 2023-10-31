Raiders fire HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler after 3-5 start to season

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders announced late Tuesday night that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler have been relieved of their duties.

Over the 25 games across 1.5 seasons that McDaniels has led the Raiders, he had a record of 9-16 (.360 winning percentage).

After finding success as an offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, the Raiders job was McDaniels' second stint as a head coach – he was fired from the Denver Broncos after week 13 of his second season.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

The moves come as the Raiders sit at 3-5 on the 2023-24 season, suffering a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night as they watch yet another season slip away with the possibility of missing the playoffs for the 19th time in 21 seasons.