Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco days after dismissing coach Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday, just a year after he was hired.

The move is part of a house cleaning following a 4-13 season which also included the dismissal of coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.

"We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future," the club said in a statement. "We wish Tom and his family all the best."

Pierce was their full-time coach after taking over as interim coach mid-season in 2023 and going 5-4 the rest of the way.