Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello to play free concert at state capitol Wednesday in support of United Farm Workers

SACRAMENTO - Guitarist Tom Morello says he will be playing a free concert in Sacramento on Wednesday, once again putting his star power behind a political cause.

The musician perhaps best known for playing lead guitar in bands such as Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave is playing live at the capitol in support of the United Farm Workers union. Morello tweeted the announcement from his personal Twitter account Tuesday:

"SACRAMENTO!! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers @UFWupdates! 2pm sharp at the Capitol (on 11th St. & N St.) come on out! #SiSePuede! "

The union is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote and unionize without intimidation.

Farm workers and supporters have been camped out at the capitol Outside the capitol since the beginning of the month and say they'll remain there until Governor Newsom makes a decision on AB 2183. During the month of August, thousands of farm workers walked more than 300 miles from the Central Valley to the capitol to support the legislation mirroring the march Cesar Chavez made back in 1966.

