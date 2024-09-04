Fire rips through vacant West Sacramento hotel off of Highway 50

WEST SACRAMENTO – A two-alarm fire ripped through a vacant West Sacramento hotel early Wednesday morning.

The scene is at the Radisson Hotel on Halyard Drive, just off of Highway 50.

Crews responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. and found that one part of the hotel, which has been partially under renovation for several years, on fire.

Firefighters say the two-story portion that was under construction somehow caught fire.

Due to the building being under construction, fire officials say crews took a defensive posture initially.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage to the building is unclear.

Several different local agencies were called in to help fight the fire, including crews from Sacramento, Davis and UC Davis.