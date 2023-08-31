Racist, antisemitic graffiti found on San Juan Unifed school's walls

GOLD RIVER — San Juan Unified School District is investigating racist and antisemitic messages found throughout one of its school campuses.

The district said it believes the hateful messages were put onto walls across the campus sometime last weekend. The good news is that they were able to get it cleaned up before students started school on Monday.

Gold River Discovery Center is a kindergarten through 8th grade campus. In light of the incident, the school is now underscoring its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students by condemning the messages that were written on its walls.

We don't know if surveillance footage has been able to give them any leads on who could be responsible, but this is a very active investigation and one the school says it is taking very seriously.

The principal for Gold River sent a statement out to parents about the situation.

"On Sunday, we discovered graffiti in several areas of our campus that included racist and antisemitic language and symbols. We are working with the district's Safe Schools team to investigate and this incident has been reported to law enforcement."

The district has contacted authorities. In the meantime, parents are encouraged to talk to their children about how this could impact them and how to identify when someone is making racist remarks.

San Juan Unified urges anyone to report suspicious behavior.