Quiet night Monday after day's stormy start, feet of fresh powder draws snowboarders to Boreal

SODA SPRINGS -- Monday night was quiet across the Sierra and Sacramento Valley after snow and rain slammed each Monday morning and overnight Sunday, a quick storm that was mostly over by late afternoon.

"And then the rain just stopped and then I was like, I know it's going to be a fantastic day out here, just nothing but powder," said snowboarder Nolan Degiorgis at Boreal in Soda Springs.

The instability of the Sierra snowpack with the added heavy snowfall on top of weak layers prompted an avalanche warning from the Sierra Avalanche Center, ranking the risk as "high" Monday for only the second time this year.

Center director Brandon Schwartz told CBS13 that Monday's storm underperformed, which put avalanche danger on a decreasing trend though the warning remained in effect through Tuesday morning.

For locals hitting the slopes on a quiet Monday night, they don't see it as an underperformance at all. This is exactly what they've been waiting for all season.

"It's a joy, I love it," said Degiorgis. "There's so much powder, it's like you're surfing."

"We're just waiting for that fresh 'pow, ya know?" said Charlie Folkert of Truckee.

Storm after storm, it's been a slow build in a snow season struggling to start.

"Beggars can't be choosers. You get what you get," Folkert said.

Boreal says it received 32 inches of new snow in 48 hours, ending Monday.

"This is my eighth time here this season. This has easily been the best time," said Degiorgis of Monday's conditions.

"It's the best day so far," Folkert agreed.



It's also true for those who work at Boreal, who wish constantly for snow.

"Lately, it's been so much better," said Myles Torske, an employee who lives on the property. "As long as they're having a good time, that's good for business."

It was a blast at Boreal on Monday, where the best kind of snow is more.

"This snow is fun. It's fun, it's sticky, too. You can throw it on your friends," said kid David with a laugh.