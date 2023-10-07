Questions remain in Northern California stabbing that left woman dead, man injured

PLACERVILLE — More questions than answers were left after a woman was found dead inside her Northern California home on Thursday just before a man was found in a nearby home with stab wounds.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office officially ruled the incident a homicide Friday evening, but also said no outstanding persons of interest remain.

It happened at Prado Vista Lane in Placerville in El Dorado County.

El Dorado County sheriff's deputies were called out to a stabbing, and when they got there, they found the woman dead and the man with serious injuries in different homes.

That woman was identified Friday evening as Cristina Lee Humlick, 36. The man was taken to a hospital and was stable at last check. He has not yet been identified.

The sheriff's office could not confirm if the man and Humlick knew each other. It remains unclear exactly what happened that resulted in Humlick's death and the man's injuries.

The situation left neighbors shocked.

"It's pretty disturbing, just frightening," one neighbor told CBS13.

As they described, this neighborhood on Prado Vista Lane is usually safe and relatively quiet.

Neighbors who did not want to be identified said they felt safe in the area but occasionally heard yelling and screaming.

"I've actually witnessed and heard things," one resident said. "The same area."

So far, no arrests have been made.

"At this point, there is no danger to the public and there's no reason to think that any persons of interests are outstanding," a spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said on Zoom.