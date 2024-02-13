Quest Diagnostics illegally disposed of dangerous chemicals, put patient info at risk, California DA says

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office is taking serious legal action against Quest Diagnostics, accusing them of illegally disposing of dangerous chemicals and putting patient information at risk.

Here's a list of things San Joaquin County says Quest improperly disposed of:

Bleach

Batteries

Unredacted patient info

Used blood and urine containers

The materials were found in dumpsters by San Joaquin County officials.

District Attorney Ron Freitas said people should feel confident when they go to the doctor and that they aren't harming the environment or having their personal information and identities exposed.

"This move is the result of over 30 inspections conducted by the district attorney's office and Quest Diagnostic labs and patient service centers statewide," Freitas said. "Sjcda is proud to be a leader in environmental protection."

The $5 million lawsuit will cover environmental project support and training within the company to ensure this never happens again.

This is the third major filing by the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office holding companies accountable for environmental violations in the last six months.