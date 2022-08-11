Quarry Trails Elementary opens in Rocklin, offers dual language program

ROCKLIN -- More than 12,000 students returned to class in the Rocklin Unified School District, including Quarry Trails Elementary School, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate its opening.

The Quarry Trails Broncos are now the 12th school in the Rocklin Unified School District, joining Rocklin Elementary, Antelope Creek, Rock Creek Sierra Elementary School, and more.

One thing that makes this school unique is that they offer a dual language program.

"Yeah, so this is our first, one of our school of choice. This is going to have a dual language Spanish program. We're starting in TK [transitional kindergarten] and kindergarten, and every year we'll add another grade level for dual languages," said Associate Superintendent of the RUSD, Bill MacDonald.