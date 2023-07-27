Pursuit in Stockton led to a crash into a fence and fire hydrant
STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after a suspect crashed into a fence and fire hydrant in Stockton, said authorities.
The pursuit occurred early Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. on Mission Road and De Ovan Avenue.
According to San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened after a chase.
Officials are investigating to find out what started the pursuit and if the driver was taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.