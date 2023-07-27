Pursuit in Stockton led to a crash into a fence and fire hydrant

Pursuit in Stockton led to a crash into a fence and fire hydrant

Pursuit in Stockton led to a crash into a fence and fire hydrant

STOCKTON -- An investigation is underway after a suspect crashed into a fence and fire hydrant in Stockton, said authorities.

The pursuit occurred early Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. on Mission Road and De Ovan Avenue.

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened after a chase.

Officials are investigating to find out what started the pursuit and if the driver was taken into custody.