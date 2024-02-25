Pursuit in North Highlands leads to arrest of suspect who may have impersonated a deputy

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Investigators are asking for the public's help after a high-speed chase in the North Highlands on Saturday night led deputies to arrest a man they say may have tried to impersonate himself as a deputy.

Deputies located a stolen Ford Crown Victoria near Watt Avenue and Peacekeeper Way in North Highlands at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday. But when they tried to pull the driver over, they said he took off.

The driver, 36-year-old Anthony Whitley, led deputies on a high-speed pursuit for about 15 minutes, deputies said, before they were able to disable the vehicle.

Deputies said Whitley took off running and was apprehended by K-9 Philbert.

During a search of the Crown Victoria, deputies said they found a loaded shotgun, an imitation handgun and several Sacramento County Sheriff's uniforms and clothing with sheriff's insignias.

"Based on the vehicle's resemblance to a law enforcement vehicle, accompanied with the recovered weapons and sheriff's clothing, the sheriff's office is concerned Whitley may have tried to impersonate himself as a deputy," the sheriff's office said in a news release Sunday.

Whitley has a criminal history, deputies said, and has no affiliation with the sheriff's office or any other law enforcement agency.

The sheriff's office is now asking for the public's help in finding any possible victims that Whitley may have contacted while impersonating a law enforcement member.