Pursuit ends in crash in San Joaquin County, suspect hospitalized

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A suspect was taken to the hospital after a pursuit and crash in San Joaquin County Saturday evening. 

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull a driver over as they said the license plate did not match the registration. 

This was in the area of Wilson Way in Stockton near the diverting canal.

The driver took off, starting a pursuit that ended at Hammer Lane and Holman Road when the driver crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. 

Another person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

Deputies then searched the suspect's vehicle where they said they found a loaded gun and narotics. The driver was on parole and his passenger had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with an armed robbery. 

First published on December 16, 2023 / 10:56 PM PST

