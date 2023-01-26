Puppy, kitten yoga classes held on top of downtown Sacramento gym

SACRAMENTO — If you're looking for some exercise with no distractions, you might have to be a little more flexible than usual for this yoga class. It's puppy yoga, and we can't forget the rabbits, too.

That's right, we got to see some fancy puppy poses when an exercise class turned into some four-legged fun.

The downward dog never came so easy at yoga class. In fact, the stretching and exercising just may have you begging for more.

"This is a great way to make fitness fun and also contribute to a great cause," said Chaz Richardson with California Family Fitness.

California Family Fitness teamed up with the SPCA for puppy and rabbit yoga.

"I mean we've been getting a phenomenal response. Who doesn't love puppies, bunnies and rooftop cycling?" Richardson said.

It's all to raise money for animals in need and all the shelter services like spay and neutering and vaccinations.

"I think it's a good cause. I think it's going to be fun," said Shannon Brown, who has two dogs, four cats, three birds and a rabbit. "I like working out so putting two things together, that will go great."

"The yoga classes were sold out within 24 hours and all of our spin classes today are also sold out," Kristi Maryman with the SPCA said Wednesday.

After all, what better way to relax than with a system of exercises promoting control of the body, mind, and, I guess, tail? Yoga has truly gone to the dogs and rabbits, and that's a good thing.

"These events raise awareness for the shelter and also raise the funds needed to provide the services for people and their pets," Maryman said.

And that's just about the best "pawsitive" reinforcement you'll ever get.

Some of the animals in class are already up for adoption -- or just about to be. So if a yoga participant falls in love with one of the pups or rabbits, they can go right over to the shelter and adopt them.