"Puppy Bowl" exposure makes impact at Sacramento SPCA

SACRAMENTO – Little legs and little ears, but lots of love to give. Yukon, a chihuahua puppy at the Sacramento SPCA, was featured this weekend in Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl."

"The Puppy Bowl folks reached out to us and a number of other shelters to highlight some puppies who were going to be available for adoption to help them find some homes," said Dawn Foster, the director of marketing and communications at the Sacramento SPCA.

Those puppy dog eyes made an impact.

Folks were lined up as early as 6 a.m. – and waited in the cold – to adopt little Yukon and his siblings.

"These animals need this attention," Foster said.

There were 22 adoption applications for the pups, and all 5 siblings found their forever homes.

For Belinda Devall, it wasn't just about a cute face – it was about healing a broken heart. She says this puppy was a sign from above after her two chihuahuas passed away.

"I closed my heart off for years and I happened to see this beautiful Puppy Bowl, and I said, 'That's my babies,'" Devall said.

Meanwhile, organizers hope the increased foot traffic means good news for the other shelter animals.

"Sometimes you come in here thinking you want to adopt one animal and then you instantly fall in love with another animal," Foster said. "You just didn't know you were interested in and it's that special connection, that love at first sight."

Through Feb. 15, prospective adopters can stop by the Sacramento SPCA and take advantage of the Bissell Pet Foundation sponsoring adoption fees for adult dogs and cats.