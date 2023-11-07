"Nothing justifies genocide": Sacramento protestors call for a ceasefire in Gaza as war enters month two

SACRAMENTO — Protestors in Sacramento are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas War enters its second month.

"A humanitarian pause is not the same as a ceasefire," said one protestor who took the podium.

Tuesday marked one month since Hamas militants launched a cross-border attack on Israel, killing over 1,400 people and kidnapping 240 others. The death toll from Israel's response in the Gaza Strip has soared over 10,000.

"This is one of those moments when you have a realization and care about something bigger than yourself," said Sacramento State student Jacob Zaller.

Palestinian, Jewish and civil rights groups in Sacramento said they have had enough.

"Every day is a nightmare for us because we don't know if she's going to survive," said Tanya Hashwa who has Christian-Palestinian family members who are seeking refuge in a Catholic church in Gaza.

Hashwa said she talks with them every day just to make sure they are still alive, especially as she has already lost other loved ones in the war.

"My aunt in the Orthodox church three weeks ago got killed along with her husband and six-month-old grandchildren in her arms," Hashwa said. "It's a church, so no one is safe."

Just days ago, Congresswoman Doris Matsui called for a humanitarian pause in the conflict so they could help the hostages. The protestors said a pause is simply not enough.

"The Biden administration has delegitimized itself in the eyes of human rights activists across the nation," said one protestor.

Jewish Voice for Peace and their other coalition partners sat inside Matsui's office for hours demanding she and other representatives respond to their cries for a ceasefire and to stop funding Israel's military.

"I am horrified every morning to wake up and see the climbing death toll in Gaza," said one protestor.

In a show of solidarity, protestors wrote their own names on their arms in Arabic. In Gaza, many Palestinian parents are writing their children's names on their arms so they can be easily identified in hospitals or in the event they are killed.

"Remembering the children who are totally innocent victims in this rage-filled killing that will only make the situation worse for decades to come," said one woman who was writing her name on her arm.

The protestors hope their cries for a ceasefire are heard by elected officials.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing justifies genocide," said a protestor.