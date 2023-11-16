Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down Bay Bridge westbound traffic

Pro-Palestinian protesters block all westbound lanes of Bay Bridge Pro-Palestinian protesters block all westbound lanes of Bay Bridge 02:14

Pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza have blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the protesters blocked the westbound lanes on the bridge's eastern span just before Treasure Island shortly before 8 a.m. during the morning commute.

All lanes of westbound I-80 east of Treasure Island on the Bay Bridge are blocked by protesters. CHP on scene. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/BOQXCAuVhK — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 16, 2023

According to the CHP, some of the protesters have chained themselves together on the roadway.

🚨Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Bay Bridge during commute hours, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza while Joe Biden & Xi Jinping are here in San Francisco, Is this the Insurrection? pic.twitter.com/H4YfbTUUxY — Sociat USA 🇺🇸 (@SociatUSA) November 16, 2023

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) said on social media that the action by about 200 protesters was to highlight what it called a genocide happening in Gaza while President Biden was hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco.

The CHP said there was no estimated time of reopening the lanes.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.