Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down Bay Bridge westbound traffic
Pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza have blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Thursday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the protesters blocked the westbound lanes on the bridge's eastern span just before Treasure Island shortly before 8 a.m. during the morning commute.
According to the CHP, some of the protesters have chained themselves together on the roadway.
The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) said on social media that the action by about 200 protesters was to highlight what it called a genocide happening in Gaza while President Biden was hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco.
The CHP said there was no estimated time of reopening the lanes.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
