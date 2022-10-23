Protesters gather at the capitol in Sacramento in support of Iranian women's freedom

SACRAMENTO - Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Saturday to support the people of Iran.

They hoped to send a show of support from the other side of the world. Supporters people packed the steps outside the capitol flying the Iranian flag and holding signs pushing for support for Iranian women and freedom from censorship. Many spoke up about giving their family in Iran a voice.

"One thing that we can do here is show up for a rally and amplify their voices over there because, right now, they're being censored over there. Their internet is cut off if. When they try to protest, they're killed for it," said protester Golzar Shaari.

Sacramento city leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, joined the protest. They say the protests aren't for a partisan issue but a fight for human rights.



The current movement, led and inspired by women, has united Iranians across generations, in what is shaping up to be the biggest threat the regime has faced to date.

Videos shared on social media in recent weeks show school children protesting against the Iranian government in classrooms and on the streets, chanting anti-government slogans and waving their mandatory hijab in some cases.