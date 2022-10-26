Proposition 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools

What is Prop 27? What is Prop 27? 03:13

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means the state would provide additional funding specifically for arts education in public schools. This amount would be above the constitutionally required amount of funding for public schools and community colleges.

No: A NO vote on this measure means funding for arts education in public schools would continue to depend on state and local budget decisions.

Provides additional funding from the state General Fund for arts and music education in all K-12 public schools (including charter schools). Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $1 billion annually, beginning next year, for arts education in public schools.

(Source: California's Office Voter Information Guide)