Watch CBS News
Politics

Proposition 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools

By CBS13 Staff, proposition 28, arts, education, music, public school

/ CBS/AP

What is Prop 27?
What is Prop 27? 03:13

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means the state would provide additional funding specifically for arts education in public schools. This amount would be above the constitutionally required amount of funding for public schools and community colleges.

No: A NO vote on this measure means funding for arts education in public schools would continue to depend on state and local budget decisions.

Provides additional funding from the state General Fund for arts and music education in all K-12 public schools (including charter schools). Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $1 billion annually, beginning next year, for arts education in public schools.

(Source: California's Office Voter Information Guide)  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 9:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.