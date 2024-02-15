Proposed Truxel Road bridge would connect Natomas with downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A new bridge battle is underway in Sacramento.

It could be a new way to get into Downtown without using Interstate 5.

The proposed Truxel Road bridge would connect south Natomas to downtown. It is currently in a feasibility study at Sacramento City Hall.

The new addition would change Estefania Garcia's south Natomas neighborhood.

"I would begin with asking, 'How would this impact traffic congestion?' " Garcia said. "So, if a bridge were right there and I could do it walking or biking, I wouldn't even think of that barrier of like, 'Oh, I need a car.' "

The proposed path would continue Truxel Road south over the American River and into downtown Sacramento.

Devin Strecker is the executive director of the River District's business association. A new bridge connecting consumers to downtown would incentivize developers to build up the area in and around the railyards.

"We are trying to take back our riverfront," Strecker said. "But as long as we're building this bridge and spending all this money, we do also need a vehicle connection."

Cars on the proposed bridge are a controversial question.

Isaac Gonzalez is a Sacramento Active Transportation Commissioner and founder of Slow Down Sacramento. He is pushing for less reliance on vehicle traffic. The proposed bridge currently would serve vehicles, along with bicycles and pedestrians.

"I currently could not support any bridge concept for Truxel that had vehicular traffic over it," Gonzalez said. "We need an opportunity for pedestrians and cyclists to travel safely without pollution around them."

A divide has been created between transportation advocates.

"We're just trying to plan for that future," Strecker said.

"I think it would only increase traffic congestion," Garcia said.

The Sacramento city transportation commission discussed this bridge debate Thursday. No action was taken.