Propane leak in Soda Springs neighborhood causes explosion, damaging 3 homes

SODA SPRINGS — Three homes were damaged by an explosion after a snow plow drove into a propane tank in Soda Springs early Saturday morning.

A photo of the leaking propane tank with burn marks Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District said it happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. in the Serene Lakes area. Crews had responded to a reported gas leak that occurred after a residential propane tank situated between two homes was struck by the snow plow. The tank caught fire as crews were on their way to the area.

Fire officials said a home directly across the street from the propane tank was on fire and had been involved in an explosion. It is believed vapor from the propane leak traveled throughout the neighborhood, eventually finding an ignition source in the home across the street.

Two other homes were impacted by that explosion.

The Truckee Fire Protection District said there is no current threat to the community.