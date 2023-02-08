Prominent chip manufacturer, Solidigm, moving headquarters to Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A company on the cutting edge of computer chip design is announcing it is moving its global headquarters to the Sacramento region.

The City of Rancho Cordova is celebrating the announcement of the new business moving to town.

"These are well-paying, high-paying jobs coming to the community," said Micha Runner, Rancho Cordova city manager.

Solidigm is a technology company that designs flash memory chips used by some of the biggest names in the high-tech sector.

"Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, HP, all of those companies use our technology to store their data," said Solidigm COO Ellen Dollar.

Last fall, the company announced it was opening up its research and development labs in a building that is now under construction along White Rock Road. Now, company leaders say its global headquarters will also be moving to the city into an office building next door.

"We're bringing new people. We're bringing college graduates in now that we have a home," Dollar said.

"I think what that means is much of their corporate investment, much of their growth lots of times happens where those headquarters are," Runner said.

So just how many new jobs will this create in Rancho Cordova?

"About 1,000 of our employees are going to be located here," Dollar said.

The company is also hoping to land federal funding from the Biden administration's CHIPS and Science Act, which is designed to improve national security by reducing dependence on foreign microprocessor production.

"We're going to try really hard to get our piece of that pie," Dollar said.

Business leaders hope it will provide a big boost to the local economy.

"It's going to add value to your community from the standpoint they're going to acquire housing, they're going to send their kids to your school, so these engineers produce a lot of revenue," said Barry Broome of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.

And it could be another step in creating a new high-tech hub that will attract even more businesses to the region.

"If everything falls into place, we could be the top semiconductor market in California," Broome said.

Administrative staff will be moving into the headquarters building beginning this week, and the research and development space is expected to be opening later this year.