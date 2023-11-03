Pro-Palestinian protesters block military supply ship at the Port of Oakland

Watch: Protesters against Israeli war in Gaza block military ship from departing at Port of Oakland Watch: Protesters against Israeli war in Gaza block military ship from departing at Port of Oakland 01:13

Protesters demanding a cease-fire in the Israeli war in Gaza blocked a U.S. military supply ship leaving the Port of Oakland Friday by locking themselves to the ship.

The protesters also blocked the entrance to Berth 20 where the container carrier Cape Orlando is moored. Protest groups say the ship is bound for Israel after being loaded with weapons and military equipment in Tacoma, Washington.

The protest was organized by the San Francisco-based Arab Resource Organizing Center. Police were at the scene of the protest which appeared to number about 200 people, many holding Palestinian flags and signs demanding an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Protesters attach themselves to the military supply ship Cape Orlando at the Port of Oakland, November 3, 2023. KPIX

The protest began at 6:45 a.m. and has not disrupted any other cargo handling activities, according to a spokesperson for the Port of Oakland.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.