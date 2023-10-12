Pro-Palestinian group holds rally on college campus in Sacramento

Student group rallies in support of Palestine on Sac State campus in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Organizers of Pro-Palestinian rallies are calling Thursday a national day of resistance.

A demonstration on Sac State's campus is being put on by a group calling itsenf the Students for Justice in Palestine. Tensions have flared across the world between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators as the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war climbs.

As of Thursday afternoon, Israel's military said Hamas' attack killed more than 1,200 people, including at least 27 Americans, and left about 2,800 people wounded. At least 1,537 people, including 447 children, have been killed in Gaza by Israel's retaliatory strikes, the Gaza Ministry of Health said, adding that more than 6,000 others were wounded.

Participants in the Sac State rally say they're standing up against Israel while demanding liberation for Palestine, while Israel's supporters say they worry the attacks from Hamas and these pro-Palestine scenes will spike anti-Semitism.

CBS13 as reached out to Sacramento State administrators to see what the university is doing to ensure the safety of those who participate in these types of on-campus demonstrations, which, so far, have been peaceful.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they have own security team -- members of the community -- who survey the scene to watch for potential dangers.