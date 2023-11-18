Watch CBS News
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators cause standstill at CA Democratic Convention; Roads reopen

By Brady Halbleib, Brandon Downs

Protest disrupts California Democratic Convection in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - The California Democratic Convention was shut down following a massive protest calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

At the corner of 15th and J Street, thousands of protesters gathered in front of the Sacramento Auditorium. Hundreds of Palestinian flags were in the air Saturday afternoon as people chanted and called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

This all started with a sit-in protest inside the Safe Credit Union Convention Center. The interruption forced the Democratic convention to come to a standstill for several hours.

Shortly after, demonstrators were seen leaving the convention center, marching down J Street and converging in front of the auditorium.

For several hours, the Sacramento Police Department shut down J Street between 14th and 16th streets, leading to a massive traffic back-up stretching to the I Street bridge.

This protest – unlike many seen in the past week in the Sacramento area – was notably larger, with protesters passionately conveying their message.

This all unfolded during the California Democratic Convention, where preparations are underway ahead of the 2024 election.

At about 5 p.m., police said the group was preparing to march and people driving through the area were recommended to seek an alternative route. By 7 p.m., police said there were rolling closures on J Street, east of 13th Street.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said roads had reopened.

