Man accused of dismembering senior had been released early from prison

The Placer County district attorney is demanding answers from CDCR about why the man arrested for killing and dismembering a 77-year-old woman had been released from prison after serving less than half his sentence.

Why was this suspect released after serving less than half his 9-year sentence, and why did the CDCR consider his alleged criminal activity in jail before releasing him into the community?

It was a horrific murder that's had a ripple effect beyond Sacramento County. The Placer County district attorney wants to know why the suspect, Darnel Erby, was out of prison at the time he's accused of murdering and dismembering an elderly woman in her own home.

The district attorney sent a letter to the California department of corrections demanding to know, among other things:

Why Erby was released early despite opposition from both the Placer and Amador County district attorneys?

Which rule or regulation authorized the early release?

Why Erby was released despite alleged criminal activity in prison?

Erby was twice denied parole in 2018 and 2020 but then was quietly released anyway about a year later after serving less than half his sentence. This, despite the fact the parole board cited criminal activity while in prison and found he (posed) "a current unreasonable risk of violence".

According to CDCR, Erby had been sentenced to more than 24 years combined over the past 23 years for a variety of non-violent crimes but served just a fraction of each sentence.

Erby is accused of committing this most recent crime just months after getting off parole.

If the story sounds familiar you may be thinking of Smiley Martin, one of the downtown mass shooting suspects. Martin was also denied parole and then released anyway after serving less than half his sentence.

He was also released despite being accused of criminal activity in jail. At the time, the Placer County district attorney Morgan Guire was among many questioning how CDCR calculates early release credits and why they won't release the formula.

"That remains a black hole of information. We don't know at what rate someone earns credits, how they lose their credits," said Guire.

CDCR will only say, "Incarcerated people can receive credits for good behavior, as well as program participation and completing educational programs."

Though the parole board noted Martin's participation was "limited". Now, Guier wants CDCR to reveal exactly what Erby did to get out.

It's not clear if Erby received early released credits or why he was released early. That's one of the questions that CBS13 and the district attorney are asking.

CDCR did not respond to our questions today.