'Prince of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne launches line of cosmetics

Just in time for Halloween!

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a makeup line in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are available at American beauty retailer Ulta and on Rock and Roll Beauty's website, according to an Instagram post from the so-called "Prince of Darkness."

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer's own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

And one item pays homage to one of the musician's most memorable onstage moments: an eye shadow palette in the shape of a bat, just like the bat whose head Osbourne bit off while performing in Iowa in 1982.

The line also includes a handheld mirror, a skull-printed makeup bag, and three candles.

Unfortunately for "Black Sabbath" fans, around half of the items in the collaboration are already sold out, as of Friday afternoon.

Rock and Roll Beauty, an American makeup brand, has previously released makeup collections designed to celebrate Jimi Hendrix and Def Leppard.