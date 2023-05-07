Prince Harry is already back in the US after quick coronation appearance

Charles III: The crowning of Britain's new king Charles III: The crowning of Britain's new king 04:26

It was just a short trip back to the UK for Prince Harry, who attended the coronation of his father, King Charles III, in London on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex immediately flew back to California, where he resides with his wife and two children, catching a commercial flight shortly after the coronation service concluded, according to the UK's PA Media news agency.

British Airways flight attendants confirmed Prince Harry had been on a flight that landed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7:30 p.m. local (10:30 p.m. ET) Saturday, PA Media reported.

Harry's appearance at his father's big day was the first time he had been seen publicly with his family since the release of his explosive memoir "Spare."

CNN understands that Prince Harry did not receive an invitation to join the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Westminster Abbey service. The King and Queen waved to huge crowds outside the royal residence, joined by "working royals" and their children, among others.

The balcony moment, which featured a slimmed-down flypast by the Royal Air Force, has become a flagship part of royal occasions. Prince Andrew wasn't present either.

Earlier Saturday, Prince Harry was among the first group of royals to enter Westminster Abbey, arriving alongside his uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and two of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Harry, wearing a morning suit and medals, sat with Andrew in the third row of the service. Both are non-working royals and did not perform any duties during the ceremony.

He did not join members of his family to ride in an impressive procession back to the palace. Instead, he got into a car alone and departed the abbey shortly after the service had ended.

The King's youngest son had reportedly returned to London on Friday. His wife, Meghan, stayed behind in the California with their children to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

There was widespread speculation in the build-up to Saturday's celebrations over whether Harry would have a role in proceedings -- and if his return might suggest the family has moved on from the rift that saw the Sussexes step back from their role as senior members of the royal family.

Harry launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in "Spare," in which he recalled a number of private confrontations between him and other senior royals and detailed his split from the family.

Among the most explosive claims in the autobiography, published January, was Harry's allegation that his older brother, Prince William, knocked him onto the floor during an argument over Meghan.

CNN royal historian Kate Williams previously described Harry's appearance at the coronation as a "flying visit."

"[Prince Harry] is coming for this major event of his father's coronation but it's not going to be a family reunion. We're not going to see lots of big family meet-ups. Certainly, there has been damage done," she explained.

Williams added that Harry's presence was a "show of unity" -- but the extent of that unity remains to be seen.