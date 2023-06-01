President Joe Biden takes a tumble on the stage during Air Force Academy graduation

President Joe Biden tells US Air Force Academy graduates their leadership needed in increasingly con President Joe Biden tells US Air Force Academy graduates their leadership needed in increasingly con 01:27

After President Joe Biden greeted every graduate on the stage of Falcon Stadium on Thursday he took a tumble while heading back to his seat. You can see it in the video clip below:

The fall happened during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where Biden delivered the commencement address.

US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Biden was helped back up and pointed out that he had tripped over something.

CBS

Afterwards he sat back down and appeared to be fine.

CBS

White House communications director Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter that there was a sandbag on the stage.

He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

Biden is 80 years old and walks stiffly due to degenerative osteoarthritic changes. That's what his doctor told him in a routine physical earlier this year.