Watch CBS News
World

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/19/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/19/22 04:15

A massive earthquake has just struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning.

The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered along the central Pacific coast of Mexico near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco, according to the US Geological Survey. 

Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake.

It's unclear if there has been any reported damage yet. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.