Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake has just struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning.

Preliminary Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes just off the coast of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/JAeZCeeZvy — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) September 19, 2022

The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered along the central Pacific coast of Mexico near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco, according to the US Geological Survey.

Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake.

HAZARDOUS TSUNAMI WAVES ARE POSSIBLE FOR COASTS LOCATED WITHIN 300 KM OF EPICENTER OF EARTHQUAKE OFF MEXICO COAST — EARTHQUAKE & TSUNAMI (@EQTW) September 19, 2022

It's unclear if there has been any reported damage yet.