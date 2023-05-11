Preliminary 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Almanor, felt all over Sacramento Valley
PLUMAS COUNTY – A moderate earthquake has shaken the Central Valley on Thursday afternoon.
The quake appears to be centered near Lake Almanor, northeast of Chico.
According to the USGS, a 5.4-magnitude quake hit just before 4:20 p.m. PST. It was originally rated a 5.5-magnitude shaker.
The shaking could be felt at least all the way to Sacramento.
No reports of damage have come in.
