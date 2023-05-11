Watch CBS News
Local News

Preliminary 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Almanor, felt all over Sacramento Valley

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLUMAS COUNTY – A moderate earthquake has shaken the Central Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The quake appears to be centered near Lake Almanor, northeast of Chico.

According to the USGS, a 5.4-magnitude quake hit just before 4:20 p.m. PST. It was originally rated a 5.5-magnitude shaker.

The shaking could be felt at least all the way to Sacramento. 

No reports of damage have come in. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.