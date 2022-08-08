Watch CBS News
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday.

The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker.

According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake.

Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake.

No damage has been reported at this time. 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 2:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

