Preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles East Bay
DISCOVERY BAY - A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Contra Costa County Wednesday evening.
The USGS reports the earthquake centered in the Discovery Bay area at about 6:20 p.m., with shaking being felt to the east in Stockton and to the northwest in Antioch.
The earthquake's depth was about seven miles.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
