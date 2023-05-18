Predictors of suicide risk in lawyers: new data sparking conversation, change

SACRAMENTO — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

A recent study from the California Lawyer's Association (CLA) and the District of Columbia Bar (D.C. Bar) revealed eye-opening data surrounding a group often overlooked in these conversations: practicing attorneys. The CLA is using its findings to spark change in the legal profession.

The findings were published in three parts. The most recent, released in February 2023, is titled "Stressed, Lonely, and Overcommitted: Predictors of Lawyer Suicide Risk."

A key finding from the study is that lawyers are twice as likely as the general population to experience suicidal ideation. The study assessed the link in factors such as stress, loneliness, work over-commitment and alcohol use with thoughts of suicide.

The number one predictor of suicidal thoughts in lawyers was perceived stress. Lawyers with high stress were found to be 22 times more likely to contemplate suicide than those with low stress.

Oyango Snell, the CEO of the CLA reveals just how devastating these numbers can be.

"There's a little over 1.3 million attorneys in the U.S. so that's about 130 to 156 thousand people that think about ending their lives," Snell said. "This is a serious issue. No matter how tough you think attorneys should be because it's par for the course or its part of the job, at the end of the day these are human beings."

The CLA established a Health and Wellness Committee to spearhead change – an effort to not only make an impact, but save lives in this industry.

They launched several online campaigns and free toolkits for those in the legal profession. These resources tackle issues such as stress, anxiety and problematic substance use.

The CLA is continuing the conversation on their social media through "Level Set Mondays" – an effort to de-stigmatize the dialogue surrounding mental health in the legal profession.

Snell says community is an essential part of maintaining the well-being of these attorneys. Among their popular challenges are "wellness walks," an opportunity to reap the physical and emotional benefits of walking regularly.

"The problem that we've been seeing is that a lot of attorneys suffer in silence," Snell said. "They want to be viewed as strong, they want to be viewed as a champion and a winner. The way to go is to have a keen self-awareness and understand when you need to take a step back and really focus on yourself so that you can show up authentically and at your best for others."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.