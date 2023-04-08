Watch CBS News
Local News

Power pole knocked down in hit-and-run crash in Calaveras County

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CALAVERAS COUNTY - Authorities in Calaveras County are investigating a crash that broke a fence and power pole early Saturday morning. 

According to a statement from Calaveras Consolidated Fire, firefighters were dispatched to South Camanche Parkway around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. 

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the power pole had been knocked down but the vehicle in question was nowhere to be found. A section of the nearby fence was also broken. 

The immediate vicinity was searched, but the vehicle had already left.

The CHP is currently investigating the cause of the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Calaveras Consolidated and Clements Fire responded to a vehicle into a power pole on South Camanche Parkway this morning...

Posted by Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday, April 8, 2023

First published on April 8, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.