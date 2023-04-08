Power pole knocked down in hit-and-run crash in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY - Authorities in Calaveras County are investigating a crash that broke a fence and power pole early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Calaveras Consolidated Fire, firefighters were dispatched to South Camanche Parkway around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the power pole had been knocked down but the vehicle in question was nowhere to be found. A section of the nearby fence was also broken.

The immediate vicinity was searched, but the vehicle had already left.

The CHP is currently investigating the cause of the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.