Power outages persist due to the storm

According to PG&E, about 4,100 customers are still without power in Yolo and Solano counties. 300 of those customers are in Woodland, after strong winds snapped some poles in that area.

Chris Berg is a Woodland resident and he said, "Neighbor's fence went down, and then a tree went down around the corner. In a two-block area, there was two trees and three power poles went down. And then after those initial ones went down, I heard two more went down on the same line."

The utility said it hopes to have power restored in Woodland by 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Schools in the River Delta Unified School District were also impacted by the power outages. The district said there is no way to heat the buildings, and as a result, both Rio Vista High and Riverview Middle School are closed. DH White, however, has full power and classes are in session.

There is no expected time for the lights to come back on.

