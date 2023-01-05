Power outages continue in wake of powerful storm

A powerful winter storm system began to move through Northern California Wednesday and is expected to taper off later Thursday.

The storm is resulting in widespread outage impacts, mostly due to wind, flooding, and soil instability issues.

According to a PG&E spokesperson, as of Thursday morning, at 6 a.m., 174,865 customers are impacted on 2,182 outages in PG&E's service territory. Of those customers, 80,097 are in the Bay Area, 8,439 are in the Stockton Division, 7,468 are in the Sierra Division, and 2,695 are in the Sacramento Division.

PG&E says they have crews and mutual-aid assistance teams responding to the incoming storms. They have an all-hands-on-deck response with more than 3,000 crew members, including contract and mutual-aid personnel.

As of 6 a.m., SMUD reported 792 customers without power. Overnight, that number was as high as 15,000 customers.