Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers in west Davis

DAVIS — Residents in West Davis were impacted by a massive power outage Tuesday evening.

Pacific Gas and Electric's online outage map shows more than 1,400 customers throughout portions of West Davis were without power as of 5:08 p.m.

Early assessment by the utility indicates the outage was due to weather in the area.

At this time, it is unknown when PG&E will be able to restore power.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:20 PM

