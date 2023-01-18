Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers in west Davis
DAVIS — Residents in West Davis were impacted by a massive power outage Tuesday evening.
Pacific Gas and Electric's online outage map shows more than 1,400 customers throughout portions of West Davis were without power as of 5:08 p.m.
Early assessment by the utility indicates the outage was due to weather in the area.
At this time, it is unknown when PG&E will be able to restore power.
