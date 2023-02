WOODLAND – Power has been knocked out in a Woodland neighborhood after a crash took out a pole Thursday morning.

The incident happened near E. Beamer Street and Harter Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the incident led to the power pole being knocked down.

Earlier this morning, we responded to a traffic collision in the area of E. Beamer and Harter. A vehicle collided with a power pole causing a power outage in the area. PG&E has been notified. Traffic traveling westbound on E. Beamer Street has been affected. (VLD) pic.twitter.com/hXYMyeSdbE — Woodland Police Department (@WoodlandPD) February 2, 2023

PG&E has been notified, Woodland police say.