Power knocked out at CHP office due to a DUI accident

By Norafiqin Hairoman

GOLD RUN -- A DUI accident caused a power knockout at CHP Gold Run's office, said officials. 

The office lost power on Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40 p.m. Shortly after, they received a call reporting a hit-and-run crash which resulted in a power pole on Culberson Road being knocked down. 

The person responsible for the crash was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene of the crash. 

PG&E crews assisted in restoring power to those who lost power. 

First published on May 9, 2023 / 7:23 AM

