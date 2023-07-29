Irritant prompts hazardous materials response to Fairfield building
FAIRFIELD – A HAZMAT investigation was underway in Fairfield to find the source of a reportedly irritating odor on Friday.
Fairfield Fire said crews responded to a dental and orthodontics facility along the 1600 block of Travis Boulevard after employees at that building reported an odor that has caused some eye irritation and coughing.
Solano County's Inter-Agency hazardous materials team was called to the scene and found the source to be two five-gallon buckets full of an unknown material.
After doing some testing, Fairfield Fire said the material was found to be a general irritant and was disposed of.
No one at the scene had to be taken to the hospital, firefighters said.
