Irritant prompts hazardous materials response to Fairfield building

FAIRFIELD – A HAZMAT investigation was underway in Fairfield to find the source of a reportedly irritating odor on Friday.

Fairfield Fire said crews responded to a dental and orthodontics facility along the 1600 block of Travis Boulevard after employees at that building reported an odor that has caused some eye irritation and coughing.

Fairfield Fire units along with the Solano County Inter-Agency HAZMAT team are currently on scene of an odor... Posted by Fairfield Fire Department on Friday, July 28, 2023

Solano County's Inter-Agency hazardous materials team was called to the scene and found the source to be two five-gallon buckets full of an unknown material.

After doing some testing, Fairfield Fire said the material was found to be a general irritant and was disposed of.

No one at the scene had to be taken to the hospital, firefighters said.