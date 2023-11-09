Postal Service intercepts suspicious mailing headed to Sacramento election office

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway into a suspicious envelope that the U.S. Postal Service intercepted before reaching its destination at an election facility in Sacramento.

The California Secretary of State office said the Postal Service also intercepted a similar envelope headed to a Los Angeles election facility.

Testing is underway to see whether there are any toxic chemicals inside the envelopes. There are concerns the two packages are connected to other mail sent to election offices in Georgia. Oregon and Washington state – some of which were laced with suspicious substances including fentanyl.

Sacramento County officials said federal and state agencies alerted the county Registrar of Voters on Wednesday that the suspicious mailing was headed to their office.

The county said a joint investigation into the matter was being conducted by the Postal Service and the FBI. The FBI said Thursday evening that is does not have any further comment on the matter, but released a statement saying, in part: