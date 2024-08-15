Stockton's possible connection in Matthew Perry's death investigation

STOCKTON – In nearly three dozen pages, federal prosecutors charged five people, including two doctors, with Matthew Perry's fatal drug overdose last year. Within the indictment is a photo of a prescription that appears to name a Stockton pharmacy.

Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 30, 2023, Dr. Mark Chavez of San Diego confirmed he was willing to sell ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, referred to as "Dr. P," of Santa Monica. Chavez then sent a photo of ketamine lozenges that he "previously obtained by writing a fraudulent prescription," according to federal court documents.

The prescription was allegedly obtained by Chavez who wrote a fraudulent prescription with the name "V.B." and court documents continue that the person named did not know or consent to the prescription.

The photo of ketamine tablets, flavored as butterscotch, is dated July 18, 2023. The business information, including address, name, and phone number, is that of Pacific Compounding Pharmacy in Stockton.

CBS13 visited the business location on March Lane, but it was already closed on Thursday. The sign with the pharmacy's name was the marker of its Stockton footprint.

When reached for comment, an executive with the pharmacy told CBS13 that he had "No comment" and added, "I know nothing about this."

The pharmacy is not named in the indictment or in any known investigations related to the case. The photo with the pharmacy's details is the only information in the indictment with the San Joaquin County business.

CBS13 took questions to Attorney Jeff Kravitz, who focuses on professional licensing law at Kravitz and Chan and does not have a connection to this case.

"We have absolutely no knowledge as to what the pharmacy knew or did not know at this time. We don't know how that was called into the pharmacy or brought into the pharmacy. Generally speaking, though, it would, you know, raise an eyebrow of any pharmacist if a prescription for a drug like this came to a pharmacy in Stockton," Kravitz said.