Possible gunman in custody after downtown Sacramento shooting

Man shot at 8th and I Streets in downtown Sacramento

Man shot at 8th and I Streets in downtown Sacramento

Man shot at 8th and I Streets in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the downtown Sacramento area, police said Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. in the area of 8th and J Streets.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He has since been taken to an area hospital and his condition was not known.

The alleged gunman was detained by officers at 5th and I Streets. His identity has not yet been released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.