Popular Sacramento-area Christmas lights drive-thru event paused for 2023

ROSEVILLE — A Sacramento-area Christmas tradition has been put on pause as Bayside Church announced that its annual Christmas Lights Drive-Thru will go dark this year.

For the past seven years, the Roseville light show has dazzled spectators, bringing in thousands of people from across Northern California.

The church announced this week that they are taking a different direction in 2023, putting the cherished holiday tradition on pause. Their public message said the following:

"We are blown away year after year by our team's faithfulness and commitment to serve our community, but the human cost to pull this off is considerable. This year, we are concentrating our efforts on the days surrounding Christmas Eve and making this year's Christmas services an unforgettable experience for everyone!"

Bayside confirmed to CBS13 a few reasons why the event was canceled this year. The church said a key leader of the event was in a new role, and there was not enough time to have a replacement fill in. They also said there were general issues with securing the necessary staffing this year.

Bayside said it was a collection of small issues that made putting on the event difficult.

However, the Christmas festivities won't be completely gone. Bayside will have a Christmas village before each of their Christmas services beginning on December 21.